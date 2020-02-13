Irrfan Khan's emotional message ahead of 'Angrezi Medium' release grapples hearts

Ahead of the release of Maddok Film’s Angrezi Medium, Irrfan Khan shared an emotional message for his fans, showcasing his sadness over not being able to promote the film as he dreamed of doing.



Irrfan shot Angrezi Medium immediately after his round of cancer treatment ended, and has kept up a relatively low profile since his NeuroEndocrine Tumour cancer diagnosis was announced back in 2018.

In a Hindi voice-over, Irrfan began by saying, “Hello, brothers and sisters. I am with you and not with you. This film, Angrezi Medium, is very special to me. I truly wanted to promote this film as passionately as we made it, but there are some ‘unwanted guests’ in my body and they’re keeping me busy. I’ll keep you informed on that front.”

He continued stating. “There’s a saying, ‘when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.’ It feels good to hear, but when life really hands you lemons, making lemons is really difficult.”

In regards to maintaining positivity, in the face of pain and hardship, Irrfan said, “One doesn’t have any other choice but to remain positive. Whether you are able to make lemonade in such situations is entirely up to you. We’ve made this film with the same sort of positivity. I hope this film is able to make you laugh and cry in equal measure.”

Signing off, Irrfan concluded by stating, “Enjoy the trailer, and be kind to each other, and enjoy the film. And yes, wait for me.”