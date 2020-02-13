Sana Khan opens up on being cheated on by Melvin Louis

Actor Sana Khan recently slammed her ex-boyfriend, choreographer Melvin Louis, in the mud of his own making by revealing that he was a “compulsive cheater.”

Sana shared a screenshot of her interview with the Bombay Times on her personal Instagram with a caption on the post, revealing, "I have developed anxiety issues and am dealing with depression ever since," read the article. Sana began her Instagram post by writing: "This is my first and it has taken a lot of courage from me to come out and speak the truth. Coz there were so many people who believed in this relation and showed so much love and respect but unfortunately I didn't get it from where I should have gotten."

She continued, stating, "This man is dirt and he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly. I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won't, no one will. He is a compulsive cheater and a compulsive liar and this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame and popularity," she added in her post. Sana also said that she's prepared for "fabricated" sides of the story but that her version is the 'original content'. "This is the original content with no fabrication but be ready for the covers on this."

Near the end of the post, Sana revealed that she was cheated on, on multiple instances, with a large number of women. However, one name stood out to her.

The woman in question is one who she has allegedly collaborated with in the past. Sana has recently hinted towards possibly revealing her name out in the open, so that others remain wary of her antics.

Sana previously told the Bombay Times that she had become suspicious of her boyfriend’s faithfulness back in September of last year, but that thought crept back into her mind recently once more.

When she suspected something fishy in the airthis time around, she took action. Sana stated, "A few days ago, I felt that he was up to something. Since I had my doubts, I took his mobile phone, which he snatched back from me and started deleting messages. That's when I realized that whatever people told me about him was true, and I ended the relationship. In fact, I have come to know that he has already moved on with somebody else. I know who the girl is, but it's not right on my part to reveal her name."



