Kartik Aaryan reveals his Bollywood idol and predecessor

Kartik Aaryan has warmed his way into the hearts of millions with his previous productions. His first major hit, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was what skyrocketed his career to new heights in such a short amount of time. The star is currently busy with promotional events and guest appearances for Love Aaj Kal.



Kartik is well on his way of becoming one of the most sought after Bollywood stars of the new generation. With a spotless, upward box office trajectory and star studded lineup, he is surely enjoying a dream run within the industry at this time.

During conversations with Hindustan Times Kartik revealed the name of the actor he looks up to the most. He admitted that ever since childhood, his most beloved star had always been Shah Rukh Khan.

Since an early age, he has wanted to star in romantic movies like his predecessor. Kartik was quoted saying, “I’ve grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic films. I’m his huge fan. So, playing a romantic hero was always my dream.”

He concluded, revealing, “Now, for the first time, I’ve got an opportunity to portray, not one, but two different characters from two different eras, who are hard-core romantic at heart. And the fact that I got to do ‘something different’ in an Imtiaz Ali film — who is known for creating a magical yet relatable romantic world — is like sone par suhaga, and a very special feeling, too."