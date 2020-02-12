Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol celebrate 10 years of ‘My Name Is Khan’

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan and co-star Kajol celebrated 10 years of their hit film ‘My Name Is Khan’.

My Name Is Khan was released in February 2010 and collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Kajol, took to Twitter and tweeted about some of her ‘favourite memories’ related to the film.

Sharing behind the scene clippings, Kajol tweeted, “Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa's first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise.”

The actress further said: “It will always be one of my most fav memories! #10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan.”

The Raees actor also took to social media and shared behind the scene photos and wrote, “Thank u @karanjohar & @kajol for making arguably the finest film of our careers. The only film I needed to see everyday pics to know if I have the expressions right! Here’s some of them...”.





Karan Johar also did not leave behind and dropped a sweet comment on Kajol’s post.



