Imtiaz Ali's heartfelt post for Sara Ali Khan: 'little kid is all grown up'

The Love Aaj Kal team including director Imtiaz Ali and lead actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are currently on a promotional spree as the release day nears.

The lead cast Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan had been teasing fans prior to the film's release with their BTS pictures and videos but now it’s the director of the film, Imtiaz Ali who has jumped on the bandwagon.

Imtiaz Ali took to his Instagram to unveil a heartwarming picture of him and Sara Ali Khan which depicts the kind of bond the two share.

In the caption of the picture the filmmaker penned,“little kid is all grown up :) watch our Zoe, 14th Feb, in a theatre near you. #LoveAajKal."

Earlier the Simmba actor has also shared a candid photo of her and director Imtiaz Ali on her Instagram account where the filmmaker is seen sitting behind Sara who is apparently trying her hand at riding a motorbike.



In the caption Sara flaunted her poetry skills once again, saying: "Sometimes error outweighs trial!... Especially when you can get severely ghayal...You'd rather run(100) km than trust me for a mile... Chhodo bike, scooter, gaadi- I only like ghungroo and Payal...#sarakishayari #releasekitayari 3 days to go!!!"

Love Aaj Kal is all set to hit the silver screens on February 14, 2020. The film is starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma as the leads.