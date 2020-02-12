Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter no longer together?

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have been the hot topic of B-Town since the two made their Bollywood debut together with Karan Johar’s directorial Dhadak.

The young duo had some serious chemistry that led many to believe there may be something brewing between the two. However, reports are now suggesting things are now messier between the two.

Janhvi had been trying to avoid any and all interactions with Ishaan, and had even changed her gym to maintain distance from him. But the latter was not over Janhvi and had always been making steady efforts to bump into his love lady at parties and events.

Though the young lovebirds never publicized their relationship but seems like the famed on-screen couple is no longer an off-screen pair.

A source cited by Deccan Chronicle revealed: “Just two young ambitious people who need to focus on their careers rather than on love. That’s it. Ishaan’s attentions were getting too much for Janhvi. It was okay for him to hang around her when they were promoting Dhadak, but when Janhvi was promoting Ghost Stories, Ishaan would land up at the venue, embarrassing the hell out of Janhvi."

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has got her hands full with upcoming movies which include Gunjan Saxena, Takht and RoohiAfza. While Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Maqbool Khan’s directorial Khali Peeli.