Dia Mirza opens up on how she handled her marriage hitting the rocks

Bollywood star Dia Mirza following her divorce, has come forth unveiling that her courage stemmed from her past experience of seeing parents split.



The Sanju actor had announced her divorce from husband Sahil Sangha in August last year and since then she has been vocal about her emotions surrounding the entire episode. Opening up about the divorce, she termed herself strong enough the bear the loss.

Pouring out her heart, the 38-year-old actor told Mumbai Mirror: “My privilege as a celebrity doesn’t disallow me pain. I derived strength from my parents’ separation 34 years ago. I told myself that if I could handle it at four-and-a-half, there’s no reason why, at 37, I wouldn’t be able to. Men and women hesitate to take certain decisions because they’re afraid, you have to find the courage to believe that this too shall pass.”

Dia also proclaimed to hold no grudge against anyone. She stated: “I vent, then return to my serene self. I’ve been meditating since 14 years and my mornings are spent in the building garden. Even my home is full of lush greenery, with birds and bees visiting. Otherwise, the city gets to you—so many angry people around, including the media.”

On the professional front, Dia Mirza will next be seen in upcoming film Thappad under the direction of Anubhav Sinha. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles and is set to hit the screens on February 28, 2020.