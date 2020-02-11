Pooja Hedge to be Salman Khan’s ladylove in film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Pooja Hedge is all set to weave magic in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as she gets ready to star alongside Salman Khan for the first time.

Sources have now confirmed Pooja Hedge will be sharing screens with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, the producer of the movie Sajid Nadiadwala said: “Having worked with Pooja in Houseful’ 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story.”

The character of Pooja was also brought to light a grapevine who said: “His lady love is a traditional small-town girl who is the polar opposite of Salman’s character. Pooja has played small town roles down South in films like Mukunda, and hence the makers found her apt for the role. There’s a beautiful mature love story between the two characters, and Pooja’s track acts as the catalyst to the plot.”

As the film leads get paired for the very first time, the team has planned on giving some workshops to help them the break the ice and get comfortable with each other before the film goes on floors.

Talking about the exhilaration he has for this project, the producer of the film said: “I had started writing this film even before I started with Kick 2. Salman and I are collaborating after six years and it feels just like our Judwaa days back then. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a film with a very different approach and we are sure the audience will love to see Salman in the avatar we have planned.”

Under the direction of Fahad Samji, the shooting of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will start off in October and will be ready for release by Eid 2021.