Sara Ali Khan stuns fans with latest photo shoot: Pics inside

Bollywood’s emerging star Sara Ali Khan knows for sure how to always be upfront and the starlet has once again stolen the spotlight with her glamorous looks from the latest shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Sara recently posted photos from her latest photoshoot wherein she could be seen posing in a glimmery silver dress.

She captioned her post: “Electric Barbie” with different emoticons.

Sara will be making her appearance in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.

The film will hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

Check out her pictures below:







