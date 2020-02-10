PTI, PML-Q leaders reconcile, term Lahore talks successful

LAHORE: Leaders of the ruling PTI and its coalition party, the PML-Q, on Monday announced a truce following hour-long discussions at Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi's residence.



The announcement was made during a joint press conference after the two parties' delegations met in Lahore in a bid to reconcile. After the talks, leaders of the PTI and the PML-Q said they would go ahead hand-in-hand in the future.

Speaking to the media, Elahi said his party did not doubt Prime Minister Imran Khan's intentions and that they wished to be with the ruling PTI in the next elections as well.

"We spoke with the government's team about inflation as well as new issues, which the public would be informed about in the future," the Punjab Assembly speaker said.

Following the meeting, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Twitter they "had a progressive & positive meeting with Q league today in Lahore" and that the two parties "will remain united".

"It was a propaganda of some people to create mis-understandings between us which has failed," he added.

The government's delegation comprised Defence Minister Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Prior to talks with the PML-Q at Elahi's home, the government's delegation had had a discussion at CM House and agreed to continue talks with the coalition parties.