Shah Rukh Khan is one proud father as AbRam bags a medal in Taekwondo

Shah Rukh Khan’s social media is filled with heartwarming posts regarding his star kids which shows that the Bollywood actor is one proud father.

And adding to his father's happiness is the star's youngest child AbRam who continues to soar high with his feats. King Khan recently took to his social media to sing praises for his little munchkin’s sporting skills.

Sharing a picture of his son AbRam from the game in which the star kid is seen posing for the camera along with his medal, he wrote: “You train...u fight...u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It’s a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired!”

Previously the Zero actor had also shared his delight with the fans when AbRam graduated from the academy with a yellow belt. He shared a collage of all of his three children, who are skillfully trained in Taekwondo as well, alongside the caption: “Keeping up the tradition of Tae ‘Khan’ Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher (@care141) Fight Club. Yellow belt it is...”

The 54-year-old actor himself is not professionally trained in Taekwondo. However he was endowed with an honorary fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo by the South Korean government.

