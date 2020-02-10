Oscars 2020: Best dressed women at the red carpet

One of Hollywood’s most awaited, and well documented, award shows have popped around the corner and stars are pulling out all of the stops for a striking entrance.

The celebrities in attendance top their styles year after year somehow, leaving fans in amazement. Granted the fashion choices this time around were safer than they were at the Grammys, but it complemented the regal aura of the event in the most beautiful of ways.

Some of the best dressed stars this night range from Natalie Portman to Margot Robbie and even Cynthia Erivo. Other top picks include:

1. Billie Eilish:

Billie Eilish is well known for her neon-esque style and, her dedication to creativity is something to aspire towards. This evening, she opted for a white Chanel suit which resemble the coziest of pj's.

2. Brie Larson:

Brie Larson rocked the stage in her rather sexy figure hugging dress. The plunging neckline of her ensemble cater a mature and sensual appeal.



3. Cynthia Erivo:

Cynthia rocked the red carpet in her statement Versace gown and matching heels. Her warm skin radiated against her bright cinched piece.

4. Florence Pugh:

This Little Women actor sported a teal colored Louis Vuitton gown with matching heels, and a sleek, top updo.

5. Janelle Monáe:

Janelle Monáe took the red carpet by storm in her silver Ralph Lauren piece. The sparkles and glitz turned this ballgown into a regal showstopper.

6. Margot Robbie:

Margot Robbie channeled her inner classic in this free flowing Chanel number. The perfect red lip only added to her captivating presence.

7. Natalie Portman:

Natalie Portman was one of the showstopper for the evening, for the very selfless of reasons too. She donned a Dior which featured embroidered names of all those who were not celebrated on this momentous occasion.



They include, Greta Gerwig from Little Women, to Lulu Wang, from The Farewell and Lorene Scafaria from Hustlers as well.

8. Regina King:

Regina King's princess-esque ballgown in baby pink featured a long train and sparkly detailing down the sides of her hips.



9. Renée Zellweger:

Renée Zellweger donned one of the sleekest and most regal numbers, She donned a number from the famed Armani Privé dress collection. Her style this year can be dubbed minimalist at best.

