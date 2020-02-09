Will Brad Pitt bring a date to the Oscars?

Supporting actor frontrunner Brad Pitt is riding high, winning multiple awards for his role as a charming stunt man in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” delivering witty speeches, and setting hearts aflutter with a backstage encounter with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston that went viral last month.

Will he bring a date to the Oscars? Pitt says no. Neither Aniston nor Pitt’s second ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, have been announced as attending Sunday’s show.

Brad and Jennifer have had one of the most buzzed-about relationships in Hollywood history. The couple became the pinnacle of celebrity marriages, with Brad Pitt even making a guest appearance on Aniston's hit television show, "Friends".

Although both actors swore there was no infidelity, their blossoming romance soon brought an end to Pitt's marriage, with Aniston filing for divorce in 2005.

But then came Angelina Jolie, whom Brad married after he and Jennifer separated.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 after Brad Pitt reportedly had an altercation with their son aboard a flight.