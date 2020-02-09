Anupam Kher opens up about his acting journey at New York University.

Anupam Kher, Bollywood powerhouse, seems to have turned towards the educational sector after making a guest appearance at New York University.

He spoke to the students studying in the Meisner Studio, in the Department of Undergraduate Drama within the Tisch School of the Arts.

He opened up about his experiences within the Bollywood entertainment industry and shared the lessons he learnt over the years with the students.

Revealing his experience according to a report by IANS, the star revealed, "It was fantastic to speak to such brilliant students at New York University. They're all so bright and talented; it was a pleasure to share with them my experience at movies and the love for my craft. I hope it helps them in the long run."