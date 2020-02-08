Taimur Ali Khan to feature in next 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel, hints Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan has hinted that her brother Taimur Ali Khan will feature in the next sequel of her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal.



Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal is already a sequel of his 2009 film of the same title starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Sara Ali Khan said this while appearing on stepmother Kareena Kapoor’s talk show for the first time.

Kareena and Sara spoke candidly about film Love Aaj Kal, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Taimur.

When the Simmba actress was asked about the pressure in terms of working in the film Love Aaj Kal, Sara said, "We never thought of it as a sequel."

Sara added, “Once sir Imtiaz told me that if we make this film after 10-11 years, we still call it Love Aaj Kal as it depicts the love of today’s age and day.”

Kareena interrupted Sara when she said if sir Imtiaz makes a film after 11 years, he will say, “So Ibrahim will feature in the film”. Over this Sara Ali Khan replied, "Or Taimur could be… we never know what could happen."

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film will be released on February 14.