Anil Kapoor showcases elated enthusiasm over 'Malang' response

Anil Kapoor's performance in the film Malang has become the talk of the town ever since its release.



In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Anil said, “I am overwhelmed at the positive response for my role in Malang. I had never tried this kind of a role earlier; it makes me very happy to have the audiences embrace me in the bad cop avatar. Also, it's flattering to see that my dialogues in the movie have caught on with the viewers. The love received from them inspires me to work harder and push the envelope on the acting front. A big thanks to them.”

Ever since Malang hit the theaters, it garnered an overwhelming response from fans who could not stop praising the action thriller and its actors, including Anil, the stunning Disha Patani, Aditiya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.

The film is a story about two lovers, played by Disha and Aditiya, whose lives were happy and carefree until they got acquainted with Anil Kapoor.

From that point on, their life began to face many problems. Even with all of the corruptness within his character, Anil's performance was well received.

