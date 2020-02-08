Kareena Kapoor admits finding Sara Ali Khan 'really boring' after weight loss

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want became the talk of the town once more as she brought on another famous guest for a live appearance.



During the course of the interview, Kareena revealed that she finds Sara “really boring” after her weight loss because at first, she would down pizzas like no other.

When asked why that is so, Kareena revealed, “Because now you’re not eating pizzas, and you’re not doing all of that. Now you’re just really boring.”

Sara took this opportunity to shoot a couple of statements back Kareena's way, stating, “Yeah, but now I can maybe earn the money to buy the pizza. How about that?”

Sara weighed over 96kg before her weight loss. With such a drastic change, the question of male attention popped up. Due to this Kareena inquired whether Sara gets more male attention as a result of her changed physical appearance.

However, Sara replied by saying, “Nobody hits on me and you know this. I think it’s because I’m an intimidating, opinionated person. But I don’t get hit on very often. I really think so.”

Sara made it a point to mention that her physical appearance never affected her confidence, according to the star, she is just as confident now as she was when she was heavier. “As a person, I have never really derived my confidence from the way that I look. And I don’t think that is one of the first five things that come to your mind when you talk to me anyway, you know? So I don’t think that’s ever been it.”

Sara did humour the thought by the end, admitting, “Maybe more boys like my photos than they would if I was like, that fat. That’s definitely the case."