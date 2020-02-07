Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan new song 'Mehrama' is sure to make you miss your loved one: WATCH

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan seem to be drawing in attention from all around with the release of their new offering Love Aaj Kal just round the corner.



The former rumoured couple are recently taking the internet by storm, after a new song, titled Mehrama, from the movie released on Friday.

The song portrays the complexities of a modern love story. Striking the right chords in the hearts of all the romantics out there, the love ballad is sure to make you nostalgic about the memories of your loved one.

Love Aaj Kal, releasing on February 14, depicts the concept of millennial love.

It projects two parallel love stores, separated by time, facing similar difficulties in the world.