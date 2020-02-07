Karan Johar celebrates 3rd birthday of his kids Yash and Roohi

Bollywood director Karan Johar celebrated the third birthday of his twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar on Friday.



The film director took to Instagram and shared an adorable family photo of his kids with his mother Hiroo Johar and penned down a heartfelt note on fatherhood. He also thanked his mother for co-parenting his babies.

“I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...”





He went on to say “the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...”

“I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash,” he added.

Karan welcomed his kids Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017.

On the work front, the director will begin shooting of next flick ‘Takht’. The film will be released in December 2021.