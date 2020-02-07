Deepika Padukone spills the beans on her upcoming adaptation of 'The Intern'

Deepika Padukone is one of the few Bollywood stars that earned her role in the spotlight during the infancy stage of her career. Currently, she is ranked as one of the top stars.



Recently, during an interview with the Hindustan Times, the star announced details regarding her upcoming project, The Intern.

During the interview, the actress was asked whether titular roles such as this are a conscious decision on her part.

Deepika responded by saying, “No! These films find me; I don’t go looking for them. Neither is it a criteria when I choose films. I look at it as a story. I don’t go actively seeking these parts. That has been my process. I need to be drawn to the larger narrative first, before I even think what my contribution to a film can be. I guess it’s just organic that they are happening!”

The movie is reported to be one which, aims to sow in the gap between two generations, and is reportedly a Hindi remake of a Hollywood film The Intern, starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

The movie works with both “the youth, the way people work today, our ideologies… we are very different from the older generation. This movie threw light on how this slightly older person comes into our life. In our culture, we have it in a different way. We have had uncles, aunties, grandparents who give you that old-world grounding and rooting we all need as we progress in this new age world. And we have this elderly person who has this knowledge and experience, but he is not being able to keep up with the digital age. It’s a beautiful, relevant story between two generations.”

Deepika was also asked about her brainstorming process, and how she ended up agreeing to the official adaptation.

She responded by saying, “When I saw the Anne Hathaway, Robert De Niro version of it, this is where I can say I finally came across as something that’s going to be endearing, light-hearted, relatable. The theme of the film is universal. India is one of the youngest countries in the world.”



