Amitabh Bachchan opens up on recent deaths within his family

Amitabh Bachchan is one of Bollywood's most well known and most beloved celebrities. His experience within the industry over the years, helped him carve a name for himself.



On the event of his son, Abhishek Bachchan’s 44th birthday, Big B took to his personal blog to wish his son, while simultaneously writing about the recent deaths that took over his family in the recent weeks.

Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts on his on his blog, revealing that he was "plagued by recent passing’s away in the family... illnesses of others and the uncertainty of it all crawls upon you in a devastation that unearths levels of sadness within and the inability to do any else.”

He went onto say, "suddenly the most normal acts seem to be so labored and avoidable and only those that are besieged can understand... when the mind wishes to break through all of that and run into a canvas protected soft rubbered mattress."

"When the will and the strength of its bearing is depleted. then shall one rise again in defiance. That then shall be the revelation of the power of one ... the power hitherto understood by none no more ... except by the own ... that is the writing ever written on stone ... in the end, it shall just be me, be I... and none other..." he added.

He ended his note with a bittersweet note, stating, "whenever did the tear flows of this eye ever flow in the other... the aloneness of one is the oneness of being alone... for that be the ethos of life... none other than the self is responsible for all that it desires to feel, reject, acquire and dissolve."