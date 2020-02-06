Sara Ali Khan reveals what kept her going during her weight struggles

Sara Ali Khan is one of the very few emerging stars within Bollywood who have achieved a lot within the short span of one year within the industry.



During a promotional event at a youth summit, for her third film, Love Aaj Kal, Sara spoke at length regarding her weight loss transformation and its hurdles.

Speaking in regards to her journey, and the issues it presented, Sara said, “I remember saying ‘you know what I am going to do it’ and I went to the gym and did 3 crunches with a weighted ball in my hand and I couldn’t do more because I was heavy and I was not fit. I left the gym and came home and said that ‘you know what, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe I can’t'.”

She further continued, revealing “I woke up the next day and went back to the gym and did 4 crunches and then I did 5 and then I did 6 and I really don’t need to boast but I am down for a crunch challenge right now. I did a lot of abs this morning.”

The biggest reason why this journey presented a lot of problems for Sara were her medical issues. During an interview with Elle magazine, Sara revealed, “It is one of the things that I struggle with till date because the only real cure is a constant, consistent, focused and determined lifestyle change. There is no shortcut to it.”

