Kate Middleton exchanges sweet words with young girl during trip to South Wales

Kate Middleton and Prince William mesmerized fans by mingling with them during a day trip to South Wales on Tuesday. However, the Duchess ended up apologising to one little fan for an adorable reason.



The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly found herself apologising to a little girl for 'not wearing a pretty dress' after the three-year-old said she had been looking forward to meeting 'a real princess' on a royal visit.

Kate, during the visit, appeared to be as stylish as ever in a long navy coat, a red and white scarf and a maxi dress. However, one young fan was less than impressed by the Duchesses’ attire, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were greeted by huge crowds in Mumbles. The royal couple visited a string of community landmarks including an RNLI lifeboat station, a Tata Steel Plant and an ice cream parlour.



While in the ice cream parlour the royal dignitary had an adorable exchange with a little girl which ended up with the Duchess apologising.

According to local mum Rhian Costello her little girl Annabel was excited to see Kate wearing a princess dress.

Ms Costello was reported to have said : ”I said to her (Kate) that Annabel was really excited to meet a real princess."

And Kate responded, "I am sorry for not wearing a pretty dress today."

Annabel said that her daughter thought that The Duchess would look like Cinderella.