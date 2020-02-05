close
Tue Feb 04, 2020
February 5, 2020

Kim Kardashian's fitness secret can help you get fit

Wed, Feb 05, 2020

LOS ANGELES: All showbiz stars want to  stay  fit and keep their  bodies healthy and in shape but Kim Kardashian  seems to be little more cautious about her health and fitness  as she   makes more efforts  to live a healthy life.

The famous TV personality  prefers   plant-based diet to stay fit and healthy,  and  avoids meat.  Kim revealed that her six-year-old daughter North, was a pescatarian - meaning she eats fish.

The reality star - whose fans are curious about what Kim Kardashian actually eats - opened up about her diet plan, revealing  she enjoys everything from sea moss smoothies to Cheetos, during a Twitter Q&A with fans.

"I eat mostly pant based. No meat anymore," Kim explained.

When a fan replied to query what she 'eats in a day', Kim wrote 'sea moss smoothies are really good too'.

Originating as a home remedy in Ireland, sea moss, a type of red algae or seaweed naturally high in iodine, is credited by fans with boosting the immune system, mental health and the digestive system. In its powdered form it can be added as a thickener to smoothies.

Kim detailed what she usually eats for breakfast and lunch.

'Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good too!' 

 

