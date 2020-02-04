Police recover child kidnapped from Karachi park; two suspects arrested

KARACHI: Police recovered a toddler on Tuesday who was kidnapped a couple of days ago from Jahangir Park a couple of days ago and arrested two suspects for being allegedly involved in the crime, Geo News reported.



Police confirmed the boy was recovered after a raid in the city's Kala Pull area was conducted. Two suspects, one of them a woman, were arrested.

The suspects and the toddler were shifted to the Preedy Police Station so the legal requirements of the case could be fulfilled.

IG Sindh and AIG Karachi had formed a team to recover the child. The child had been kidnapped from Jahangir Park on Sunday.

Police confirmed the existence of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage in which the child can be seen being kidnapped by a 'family' — a man, woman and a child.

The toddler and his parents had travelled from Ranchore Line to Saddar — where Jahangir Park is located — to enjoy the evening

The child got away from his parents who started searching for him in the park as well as its surroundings. The CCTV footage was obtained after police at the Preedy station registered a first information report (FIR) on behalf of the missing child's father.

Police also made use of other CCTV cameras in Jahangir Park's surroundings. The kidnappers, according to the obtained footage, left the park at 7:30PM and hired a rickshaw before going to Atrium Mall in Saddar and then headed for Shahrah-e-Faisal.