Disha Patani hits 30 million followers on Instagram

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is doubtlessly one of Bollywood’s most favorite celebrities, keeping up with her acting skills as well as her charm and gorgeous looks.

The diva has recently crossed the mark of 30 million followers on her Instagram.

The actress after achieving the milestone, expressed her gratitude towards the whole team of Malang in a lengthy post shared on the video-photo sharing app.

Cheering up her moment of success, the actress wrote: "30 million and happy faces... Just wanted to say a big thank you to my entire team of 'Malang', who have worked so hard everyday and given me so much love. @mohitsuri I am blessed to be your heroine,thank you for literally holding my hand through every shot and making everything so seamless and easy. @vaibhavi.merchant cant express in words how lucky I am to be getting a chance to work with you again, you're my wonder woman, and someone I look upto."

She also thanked the co-stars - Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Elli Avrram - for being the best co-stars she could’ve ever imagined, of her upcoming film Malang.



Mohit Suri’s directorial Malang will hit cinemas on 7 February 2020.