Tue Feb 04, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 4, 2020

Disha Patani hits 30 million followers on Instagram

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 04, 2020

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is doubtlessly one of Bollywood’s most favorite celebrities, keeping up with her acting skills as well as her charm and gorgeous looks.

The diva has recently crossed the mark of 30 million followers on her Instagram.

The actress after achieving the milestone, expressed her gratitude towards the whole team of Malang in a lengthy post shared on the video-photo sharing app.

Cheering up her moment of success, the actress wrote: "30 million and happy faces... Just wanted to say a big thank you to my entire team of 'Malang', who have worked so hard everyday and given me so much love. @mohitsuri I am blessed to be your heroine,thank you for literally holding my hand through every shot and making everything so seamless and easy. @vaibhavi.merchant cant express in words how lucky I am to be getting a chance to work with you again, you're my wonder woman, and someone I look upto."

30 million and happy faces Just wanted to say a big thank you to my entire team of Malang, who have worked so hard everyday and given me so much love. @mohitsuri i am blessed to be your heroine,thank you for literally holding my hand through every shot and making everything so seamless and easy. @vaibhavi.merchant cant express in words how lucky i am to be getting a chance to work with you again, you’re my wonder woman, and someone i look upto. Thank you vikas sir for making me look the way i am looking, you’re a magician and a true gentleman. Thank you @anilskapoor @adityaroykapur @khemster2 @elliavrram for being the best co stars i could’ve ever imagined. Thank you luv sir, ankur sir and bhushan sir for the opportunity, all the ad’s and stylist team, @ayesha_dasgupta for being a wonderful stylist. Would like to thank my team @zoeyquinny.hair @sonicsmakeup @edgyfitgirl for always working so hard and making me look good love you all! Thank you to my lovely fc’s for giving me a reason to do what i do everyday god bless all

She also thanked the co-stars - Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Elli Avrram - for being the best co-stars she could’ve ever imagined, of her upcoming film Malang.

Mohit Suri’s directorial Malang will hit cinemas on 7 February 2020.

