Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan arrive in a brand new car for ‘Love Aaj Kal’ promotion

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who are on a promotional spree for their film Love Aaj Kal, arrived in the latter’s brand new car at an event for promotion of the film.



The Simmba actor took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a behind the scene photo with Kartik and film director Imtiaz Ali. She captioned it, “Typical Tuesday with the Terrific Trio. Tremendously excited to take Theatres in Ten days.”

Sara further said “Terribly Touched that it’s nearly the Tail end P.S I really took my caption to a T #LoveAajKal 10 days to go.”

The actress clarified regarding the alcohol bottles in the images, saying “P.P.S this isn’t a bar- it is our set- and alcohol is injurious to health.”



Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, the sequel of his 2009 film of the same title, will hit the screens on February 14, 2020.