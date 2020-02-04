Disha Patani joins the nepotism debate: ‘It exists in every industry’

The debate of nepotism in Bollywood has become impossible to ignore as every other day we get to see a different celebrity pouring out their personal views on the subject.

The latest to join the discourse was Disha Patani came forth with her statement on nepotism.

In her recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Disha was inquired about having a tough competitiveness with celebrity kids like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Alaya F and others.

Responding to that, the Malang actor said: “Nepotism exists in every industry. My sister is in the army. If she has a child, they will have an edge over others if they decide to join the forces. Instead of being jealous, it's better to work your way up, on the strength of your talent."

The 27-year-old actor went on to say: “We are all special and doing different kinds of movies. There aren't too many Fridays with solo releases so there's enough work for everyone. I believe in feminism and equality.”

“At the end of the day, it's the work that speaks. You're lucky if people like you. That cannot come with birth or be bought," she said.

On the front work Disha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor. The movie is set to be released on February 7, 2020.