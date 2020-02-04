Disha Patani injures her knees while performing 'Hui Malang'

Disha Patani knows well how to sway the crowd with her killer moves and her jaw-dropping beauty much like her recent song titled Hui Malang from the film Malang.

And while fans were completely enthralled with her electrifying moves, the filming process of the dance number was nothing too rosy for her.

Prior to the release of the song, the 27-year-old actor took to her Instagram to reveal that she was met with an accident while she was rehearsing for the song. Putting up a picture of herself with both of her knees bruised, Disha stated: “Song out tomorrow. The song felt more like an action than a song, hope you guys enjoy it.”

Owing to Disha’s sensuous moves and breath-taking looks, the song has managed to rack up millions of views on YouTube shortly after its release.



Under the direction of Mohit Suri, starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor as the leads, Malang is set to hit theaters on February 7, 2020.