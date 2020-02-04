Karan Johar on 'Takht' promoting Islamophobic elements

Karan Johar shed light on how he managed to keep his upcoming directorial Takht from getting tangled in controversy.

At the trailer launch of Bhoot, Karan Johar was inquired about his upcoming project, Takht that is being suspected of promoting Islamophobia in the region.

Karan tackled the question saying the film is completely factual and he was careful enough to handle the sensitive issues regarding religion as he holds experience of previously directing such films as well.

“My dear, you are talking to a filmmaker who’s directed a film called My Name is Khan. My sensitivities to religions across the world will always be on point. That’s something I believe in as a human being, as a citizen of this great country, and generally as a world citizen,” said KJo.

He further said: “Sensitivities to everyone and everything is something that we all take very deep care of. Also, with Takht, this isn’t a story that I wrote. History wrote this story, I’m only telling it.”

Earlier Saif Ali Khan also condemned his own film Tahnji-The Unsung Warrior saying the movie was not fact-based and Bollywood cinema structures the whole history for viewership and revenue gains.

The mega period drama Takht is based on the story of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh. The movie will be featuring Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles and is set to hit the silver screens in December 24, 2020.