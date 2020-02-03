Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her weight loss with a golden rule to live by

Bhumi Pednekar is one Bollywood star well known for her figure. Recently, she spoke at length about her weight loss secrets and shared her golden rule.

According to a report by IANS, Bhumi revealed, "I am extremely thrilled to engage in a live cooking session for the first time, as it is known that food makes me happy. I have always been a healthy kid and I personally love cooking and have never deprived myself from eating ghee, butter, etc, in moderation.”

She went onto say, "I avoid refined sugar and have kept a control on my carbohydrate intake. I have never consulted any dietitian or nutritionist. It was always my mother and I... as we have always followed one thumb rule of 'eating homemade food' which we feel is a masterstroke when one wants to lose weight and stay fit.”



