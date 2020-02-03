close
Mon Feb 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
February 3, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her weight loss with a golden rule to live by

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 03, 2020
Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her weight loss with a golden rule to live by. Photo: Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar is one Bollywood star well known for her figure. Recently, she spoke at length about her weight loss secrets and shared her golden rule.

According to a report by IANS, Bhumi revealed, "I am extremely thrilled to engage in a live cooking session for the first time, as it is known that food makes me happy. I have always been a healthy kid and I personally love cooking and have never deprived myself from eating ghee, butter, etc, in moderation.”

She went onto say, "I avoid refined sugar and have kept a control on my carbohydrate intake. I have never consulted any dietitian or nutritionist. It was always my mother and I... as we have always followed one thumb rule of 'eating homemade food' which we feel is a masterstroke when one wants to lose weight and stay fit.”


Latest News

More From Bollywood