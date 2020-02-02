Amber Heard admits she hit Johnny Depp as leaked audio surfaces

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal domestic abuse battle has recently resurfaced, following the leak of new, private evidence.



This occurred after a two-hour long audio recording of their therapy session surfaced. In the recording, Depp can be heard telling Amber that the abuse allegations she threw on him are “not true.”

The recording was published by the Daily Mail, where they maintain that this finding was found from a "well-placed source."

The recording was from the night of the fight between the couple, in which Amber can be heard stating, "I feel very bad about what I did,” — this was in reference to an earlier incident which occurred in Toronto.

Amber said, "I did not start screaming until you had [expletive] said all the [expletive]. You poke an animal enough, it is eventually, it doesn't matter how friendly it is, it's not cool."

Depp can be heard replying to his wife, saying: "That's not true, It's the same for me, it's the same for me." Amber claimed that she “stayed cool for so long" while Depp "kicked and kicked and kicked."

Depp clapped back in the recording, revealing, "I need the same things but when you start flipping out, and I can't get a word in, and it's manic and angry, what the [expletive] Amber?"

Amber clarified his point defensively, stating, "I get angry, I'm human. This is the kind of situation when one gets angry."

Depp simply replied by extending an olive branch to his wife at the time, saying, "Just try. Let's both try, "If there's anger, if there's something really, really poking us in the [expletive] let's try not to [expletive] fight. Try to address it without jumping down each other's throats because all that's gonna do is build a mountain of [expletive], uh, resentment, some species of [expletive] hatred."

In the resurfaced recording, Amber claimed that she feels Depp takes her for granted, which he wholeheartedly disagreed with. He could be heard saying, "It's not true. It's not true. I'm not the one who throws pots and whatever the [expletive] else at me.”

However, Amber remained adamant, stating, "One does not negate the other. That's irrelevant. That's a complete non sequitur. Just because I've thrown pots and pans does not mean you cannot come and knock on my door."

Near the end of the recording, Depp could be heard asking Amber if he should just let her throw stuff in his direction and take it standing, however, she replied by stating he was “putting words in my mouth."

Depp remained on the defensive, responding with, "The only time I ever threw anything at you was when you [expletive] threw the cans at me in Australia.” He was referencing towards the incident where Amber had allegedly thrown cans at him, severing his finger in the process.

Near the end Amber could be heard saying, "I can't promise that it will all be perfect. I can't promise you I won't get physical again. God I [expletive] sometimes I get so mad I lose it. I can [expletive] promise you I will do everything to change. I promise you. I'm not going to throw around divorce I do not say divorce unless I really mean it."

Depp and Amber’s marriage ended back in 2017, in court, however their legal issues have remained in the public eye for a long time, only recently did Depp file a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber, post her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, which she detailed her experience facing abuse at the hands of Depp. He claims his reputation was left in shambles as a result of her comments, costing him numerous opportunities that helped sink his career.