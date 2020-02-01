Passengers entering Pakistan required to submit 'Health Declaration' form

All passengers entering Pakistan will be required to submit a Health Declaration form which will include contact details and brief travel history as per the instruction issued by Ministry of Health.

The submission of those completed form will be necessary for entering Pakistan, said a press release issued by the aviation division on Saturday.

Health Declaration Forms will be distributed amongst all the passengers in plane. In view of novel coronavirus outbreak, all passengers are advised to fill up the form and handover to health staff in the International Arrival Lounge.

Non-Compliance with authorities shall result in denial of entry to the country.

The form contains demographic information of passenger, travel history and health status like issue of fever, cough and shortness of breath.

'No Pakistani allowed to travel back from China till completion of 14-day quarantine'



Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has announced no Pakistani will be allowed to travel back to the country from China until they complete a 14-day observation period.

The SAPM, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, said that the agreement in this regard had been finalised in a meeting held with the Chinese envoy in Pakistan.

Mirza shared that the policy is being implemented after China declared that no Chinese citizen will be allowed to travel abroad till the completion of the 14-day observation period.

"Those declared free of the virus after the period will be issued with a certificate to get them pass through the airport," Mirza said.

“Through this one measure we have ensured Pakistan remains free from the disease. Because our case definition says that travelling and staying in China is an important factor [behind the spread of the disease],” said the SAPM.