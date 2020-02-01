PSL-5 anthem: Asim Azhar 'sorry' to 'disappointed' cricket fans

Singer Asim Azhar has expressed regret after a number of cricket fans were left disappointed by the official song of the Pakistan Super League – edition 5 (PSL-5).

The recently released anthem for the upcoming season was sung by eminent singers like Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rasheed and Asim Azhar.

The song, Tayyar Hain Hum has been criticised by a number of cricket fans and music lovers as they compared it to the official songs of previous editions and found the new one less impressive.

Asim Azhar, in response to the public criticism, wrote an explanatory note to all the cricket lovers, in which he expressed regret, " I'm sorry to those fans, whom expectations I couldn't meet," he said.

"But just a couple of things I'd like to say to my fellow Pakistanis; PSL anthems are not a competition. Sure, you have all the rights to like & dislike but please understand we all so this for the same cause, for the betterment of cricket, PSL & most important our Pakistan," Azhar added.

Soon after the song released on Tuesday, fans took to social networking sites to show their disappointment about the song for what they thought was ‘ruining the spirit’ of PSL.

A majority of internet users expressed discontent over the anthem.

Ali Zafar, who sung the iconic Seeti Bajay Gi song in the first edition, also commented on the ongoing controversy.

He took to Twitter and wrote: "As much as I am thankful for your love and support always, I would urge you all to remain equally appreciable towards efforts by all other artists. We are all one big family. So is PSL. It belongs to Pakistan and so does our music."

The fifth edition of the PSL kicks off on February 20 at Karachi’s National Stadium with defending champions Quetta Gladiators playing against two-time winners Islamabad United.