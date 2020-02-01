close
Sat Feb 01, 2020
Web Desk
February 1, 2020

Kajol, daughter Nysa all smiles as they step out on Mumbai roads

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 01, 2020
Kajol, daughter Nysa all smile as they step out on Mumbai roads

Kajol, the Bollywood star, and her daughter Nysa Devgn looked all smiling in recently-adorable photos as mother-daughter stepped out on the roads of Mumbai after so long.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai took to Instagram and shared endearing photos with daughter.

Kajol wrote, “On the Mumbai roads after so long with my baby .... #sunshinyday #daughterlove”.

The Tanhaji actress and daughter Nysa looked all smiling in the adorable photos.

On the work front, Kajol’s latest film Tanhaji also featuring her husband Ajay Devgn was released on January 9, 2020.

The film has so far collected over 200 crores since its release.

Tanhaji also features Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Shashank Shende, Devdatta Nage and Neha Sharma in lead roles. 

