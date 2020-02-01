Disha Patani opens up on her famed 'Bharat' dance sequence

Disha Patani recently opened up on one of her most iconic scenes, giving her take on the process. The diva has successfully grabbed everyone’s attention with her sizzling content and captivating performance.



During a conversation with the Times of India, the star opened up about the party sequence scene which has become the talk of the town for a long time now.

She stated, "I enjoyed all the party sequences because we had a lot of actual hippies in the shoot and it was so nice to see how you have different kinds of people from all across the world coming and you know just like partying and how they are bonding. We actually shot for rave parties which is a little different from regular parties so for me this was the first time I saw something like this and it was a very different and nice experience."

The boho-esque vibe her character exudes is what attracts a large chunk of the attention to her character.