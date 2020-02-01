Kartik Aaryan’s fans sing ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ for him while he waits at the signal

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan won the hearts of his little fans as he got swarmed with them while on the streets of Mumbai.



The Luka Chuppi actor is undoubtedly Bollywood’s latest crush and his popularity is surging through the skies with each passing day.

An adorable video of Kartik’s interaction with his fans has been making rounds on the internet where he is seen in the car waiting at the signal.

The kids in the school bus next to him were thrilled to spot their favourite celebrity and appeared to be unable to control their excitement as they started singing his hit song Dheeme Dheeme from Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The actor was swept away by his young devotees as he immediately grabbed his phone to capture the whole moment.

Kartik also took to his Instagram to share the video which was captioned as: “Bachchon ka pyaar #Blessed How perfectly they remember lyrics! Ab #HaanMainGalat ki baari #LoveAajKal #DheemeDheeme.”

On the front work Kartik is busy promoting his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan under the direction of Imtiaz Ali. The film will hit theaters on Valentine’s Day.