Disha Patani reveals her secrets to a successful and fulfilling career

Disha Patani is one of Bollywood's leading ladies who is sure to set the industry ablaze.



Recently the star revealed her secret to a well-balanced life. Disha believes in moderation, in regards to her work ethic. She does not believe in hurrying, keeping her schedule relatively easy.

The star is never ashamed to give her all in a relatively smaller role, if it means she will give it her all.

For now, on the work front, Disha is promoting her film Malang, alongside co-stars, Aditya Roy Kapur, and has signed off on Salman Khan’s Radhe.

During a conversation with TNN, the star revealed a few details about her career, stating, “That’s all there is for now in 2020 for me. I’m happy to concentrate on giving every film my best shot. I feel lucky that I get to do so many things today."

Disha went on to say, “I owe this to my mother and father. Had my mother not supported me that night when I was confused between the choices I had to make, I wouldn’t be here. She pushed me to go ahead and pursue this profession. With whatever little I have done, I don’t think I am successful just yet. There is so much more to do. I think throughout the journey, I’ve fortunately met people who have always been kind and helpful.”

“My family doesn’t advise me on films and I don’t like to stress them out either but they’re with me in everything I do. I’m also careful with my decisions because because. I’m a pet mommy with two dogs and two cats. They are my responsibilities and I have to ensure I give them my attention, too,” she added.

When asked about what is the most draining and exhausting part of a job where each character is gripping with hints of grey, she revealed, “The most difficult part was a portion which was emotionally draining...a set of scenes which are turning points in the story. I had to understand what my character has been through. I had to imagine the kind of emotions that I have not really experienced. It was like Baaghi 2 where I had to understand the emotions of a mother without being one. I put myself in Sara’s place and attempted it. Let’s hope the audience likes it.”



