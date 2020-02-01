Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals the name of the man who taught him film genres

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has paved a way for himself in Bollywood with slow and steady growth.

The actor has never been one to shy away from projects, regardless of their mediums, and with his portrayal as Fazil Khan in the film, Gangs of Wasseypur, he has created a stronghold for himself, within the heart of Bollywood.

However, even though his appreciation for the work he is given, never runs dry he admits that he had no clue about certain film mediums.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, he was quoted saying, “I don’t have much idea about these platforms. I knew about films. It was Anurag Kashyap who introduced me to OTT. It was him who offered me Sacred Games, and if Anurag is saying, then I just had to do it. Anurag keeps introducing me to new mediums.”

Nawazuddin believes that actors shouldn’t concern themselves with numbers when it comes to film, “As an actor, you should never work keeping in mind these factors. I feel, this corrupts his/her craft. As an actor, I still look out for roles that get me out of my comfort zone and help me know my inner emotions.”

Evolving with time is one of the only ways to stay relevant within the industry, Nawazuddin stated, “I always knew that I wanted to do roles that challenge me as an artiste. I always feel the need to keep evolving myself.”

The star is one of the very few actors who have completely mastered the portrayal of grey roles, however, when he was asked about his most difficult acting role to date, the star got candid, revealing, “More than the genre, it is the character. There are so much detailing in every character. Be it any genre, if you are doing every role the same way, then there is no point.”

He concluded by saying “For instance, Gangs of Wasseypur and Sacred Games. Both the roles were of gangsters, but these characters were poles apart. There was a lot of difference in their background and their world."







