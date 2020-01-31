Sara Ali Khan finally answers the burning question: Is she dating Kartik Aaryan?

Sara Ali Khan has finally come forth spilling the truth about her relationship with Kartik Aaryan, clearing the air regarding the two dating each other.



After cooking up a storm with their sizzling chemistry and whirlwind romance, Sara answered the burning question of whether she is involved with her Love Aaj Kal co-star.

Setting the record straight in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sara denied dating Kartik. “I am dating him in the film. That’s all that matters. Please come and watch us ‘dating’ for 2.5 hours on Valentine’s Day.”

When probed further about whether she is in a relationship with Kartik in real life, the 24-year-old actor said, “No, I am not.”

During the interview, Sara was also questioned about her thoughts on love.

“I can’t decide if I am an aaj wali ladki or kal wali ladki. One thing is for sure that I am a moody girl and I wake up and I really don’t know. So, there are days when I am this classic, romantic ‘Love is real, and someone will come, riding on horseback’ and then I am like, ‘Whatever, dude, just do your work. Date your career and that’s all that should actually matter.’”

“I think the answer to your question is that with me, love is moody. Sometimes, it’s there, and sometimes, it’s not there. I don’t know myself,” the actor added.