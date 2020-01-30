close
Thu Jan 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 30, 2020

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting baby 'Number 3'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 30, 2020

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their baby number 3, the  couple announced in their cryptic Instagram posts on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the singer posted her picture showing her baby bump.

“Number 3,” she captioned her picture taken by her husband Wilson .

Following in the footsteps of her wife, the footballer too shared a selfie with Ciara in the background.

Citing unnamed sources, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple are excited to expand their family.

Here are their photos:

View this post on Instagram

Number 3. : @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on


View this post on Instagram

Number 3. @Ciara

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on



