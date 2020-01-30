Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting baby 'Number 3'

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their baby number 3, the couple announced in their cryptic Instagram posts on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the singer posted her picture showing her baby bump.

“Number 3,” she captioned her picture taken by her husband Wilson .

Following in the footsteps of her wife, the footballer too shared a selfie with Ciara in the background.

Citing unnamed sources, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple are excited to expand their family.

