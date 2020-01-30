Pakistani man becomes first Muslim to lead New York police’s volunteer force

NEW YORK: A Pakistani-American police officer has been appointed to lead the New York Police Department’s volunteer force, becoming the first Muslim to lead the 5,000-strong force.

Nasir Saleem, a 30-year veteran of New York police, immediately after appointment dedicated this singular achievement to his motherland– Pakistan.

The force serves in the city’s neighbourhoods as the “eyes and ears” of the regular police through foot, vehicle, and bicycle patrols. NYPD Auxiliary’s Twitter account commended 28 years and 14000 hours of Deputy’s service to the force.



“It’s a great honor … I am speechless,” Saleem said in an emotionally charged voice. “I dedicate my new title to Pakistan,” he told reporters after taking the oath of office as the Auxiliary Deputy Chief on Tuesday.

Auxiliary Police officers are trained to observe and report conditions requiring the services of the regular police assisting in non-enforcement and non-hazardous duties.



Saleem was inducted into his new assignment at a simple ceremony at which senior police officials and members of the Pakistani community were presented. Badges were pinned on his uniform by Captain Adeel Rana and Lt. Zaigham Abbas, fellow Pakistani-American police officers.