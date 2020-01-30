Akshay Kumar bears 'Mission Mangal' director Jagan Shakti’s medical expenses

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has taken the responsibility of bearing the medical expenses of acclaimed director Jagan Shakti.

The director of the film Mission Mangal, Jagan Shakti was rushed to the hospital on January 25 after he passed out at a party. Later he was diagnosed with a blood clot in his brain.

The alarming news came as a shock for many of his fans and Bollywood stars but his friend Akshay Kumar wasted no time in getting things done for him as soon as he heard the news.

Reported by Mumbai Mirror, Akshay is taking care of all of his medical expenses. The report stated: "Akshay is very attached to every director he has worked with, and doesn’t step back from helping them in any way, apart from the various social causes he is anyway associated with. He was taken aback when he heard this news, and made sure his team immediately reached out to Jagan’s family to take care of all the medical expenses."

Actor Dalip Tahil, who was a part of Mission Mangal, reported to Mumbai Mirror: "I heard Akshay was among the first to know and got Jagan admitted to hospital, taking charge of things."

Shakti went through a successful surgery and is now in the recovery phase as reported by filmmaker R. Balki.

Speaking to a news portal, he said, "Jagan is doing well post the surgery and there is nothing to worry about now."