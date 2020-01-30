Sara Ali Khan roped in with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush for Aanand L Rai’s next

Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will be weaving magic together in lead roles of Aanand L Rai’s upcoming venture, Atrangi Re.

Previously rumors of Dhanush and Sara working together for a project were whirling in the wind. Now reports have been confirmed but with an addition to the cast.

It was confirmed recently that Akshay Kumar will be joining in the fresh faces of Bollywood. The teaser pictures of the movie were released recently which have taken the internet by storm.

Talking to Bombay Times, Akshay Kumar opened up on his enthusiasm saying, "I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, as I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me, I said ‘yes’ within 10 minutes. “

Speaking of his character the Khilaadi actor shared, “It is a challenging character to play, but at the same time, it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it. I will remember it for the rest of my life. My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title — Atrangi! And I know that Aanand, in his special and simple way of storytelling, will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn’t let this one go."

While the director of the movie also shared the expectations he has regarding the star-trio, he gave his take on Akshay saying: "It takes a secure actor like Akshay to do such a role. He has been pushing the envelope and is always up for challenges.”



About the lead duo the filmmaker further stated: “Their pairing is interesting and exciting. Fans will love the freshness these two will bring on the big screen."

The film is all set to hit the cinema screens on March 1, 2020.