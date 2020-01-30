Chunky Pandey sad for those who don't have "a life away from mobile phones"

Chunky Pandey recently expressed his sadness over the current social media crazed era. During an interview he elaborated upon his personality in the upcoming movie Jawaani Jaaneman, recalling the stark contrasts of the past.

Chunky Pandey recalled his early days in Bollywood and how he used to be a party crazed star. Reminiscing upon times of innocence and fun, the star opened up to the Bombay Times, revealing, “The party scene was crazy and we didn’t have to bother much. Even as actors, we didn’t have anyone following us crazily everywhere. I feel bad for my children, who have not seen that era of zero social pressures and a life away from mobile phones. Life was less complicated.”

Coincidentally, it was during the time of Saif Ali Khan’s youth. Recalling his personality Chunky Pandey stated, “He was a kid back then, but he has come a long way since then. I love talking to him. He comes from another planet because no one talks like him, and no one has the kind of perspective he has on numerous subjects. I wait to meet him.

The actor’s lavish birthday parties are a prime example of his partying nature, Chunky stated, “My New Year bash and birthday parties used to be famous and I still acquired the reputation of being a kanjoos. I think I brought it on myself. It’s said that the best way to lose friends is by loaning them money, and I also lost some of my friends like that. So, this reputation of mine keeps loan-seekers away. However, I still host people lavishly at home or elsewhere.”