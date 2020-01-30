Saif Ali Khan opens up about what makes Taimur Ali Khan rage

Taimur Ali Khan is no stranger to the limelight. The star kid's adorable antics seem to be taking over the internet yet again.

The young tyke also seems to be a natural born actor, as his latest reaction to a ‘no’ has fans in fits of laughter.

During an interview with East India Comedy, Saif Ali Khan got candid about parenting and his role as a father. Saif revealed that Taimur is one little munchkin who does not like being told ‘no’.

Regarding the question of his parenting style, Saif admitted to being slightly strict. He was quoted as saying, “I think it is good to be a little strict, I have given up. This time round, like my third child and my wife’s first (cracks a joke on himself and says ‘that sounds weird), so she kind of spoils him slightly and I know this is not gonna end properly. I know where this is going. And now he is a bully to everyone at home. I don’t want to go to school, so all that’s happening.”

In regards to the issue of emotional blackmail and if his young son has learned the subtle art of getting what he wants, his father stated, “He is very sweet, I love you and my family. Then recently someone said ‘no’ to him for the first time and he like ‘I don’t like you, I will kick you, I will head bang you’.”