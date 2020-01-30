Alaya F reveals her struggles and speaks on her parents' divorce

Alaya F is a rising Bollywood star who will likely rock the industry with her talent and charisma. With the launch of her film Jawaani Jaaneman coming up, the star sat down for an interview with Pinkvilla.



During the interview she spoke about her parents, their divorce back in 2003, and how it impacted her as a young child.

She stated, “I was 5 years old and I don’t really have that much memory of it. I had memory of years after that. I had a happy childhood and both my parents are still on great terms. They never made me feel that something sad has happened. It was just a divorce and it’s okay.”

Speaking in regards to her relationship with her mother’s fiancé Maneck Contractor, as well as her father’s wife, Fathima, Alaya revealed, “Now, my father has remarried and I have another brother Zan who I love dearly. People ask me, ‘How do you get along with your stepmother?’ I liked her. I have never known otherwise. I have a very good relationship with (Maneck) too. They are all wonderful, happy people so I have also been happy with them.”

Alaya's co-star Saif Ali Khan also weighed in on his own personal experiences and revealed how he handled his divorce with Amrita Singh.

He said, “It’s the worst thing in the world. That is something I still feel could have been different. I think I will never really be okay with that... One needs to understand that certain things can’t be out... I try my best to make peace with that and with myself saying that I was 20 and I was quite young and so much changes... You feel bad but it is a strange thing, sometimes you can’t really imagine...”