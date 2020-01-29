New Karachi eatery sells 'fish from the sea straight to your plate'

KARACHI: The harsh cold of winter brings with it a yearning for some deliciously cooked white meat. And a new eatery in town has been creating a lot of buzz—not only for the flavour of well-cooked fish but also its interactive experience.

A small roadside restaurant in Federal B Area empowers customers to witness their meal (fish) getting cooked right in front of them. All a customer has to do is point out the fish he/she wants to eat — from a large tank containing several of each kind — and it will be caught, cooked and served to you.



Oh, and the best part is, you're involved in every step of the way.

"Whatever stock we have is super fresh," said one of the person who worked at the eatery. "What I mean is, we provide you fish from the sea straight to your plate."

Relishing the experience, a fish-lover said he came to the restaurant only because of the unique experience that it offered.

"You can select a live fish here and they will make it for you. This is why we come here," he said.

Another person said that everything at the Karachi eatery was "organic" which was why most people came to the restaurant. Another said that in other eateries, restaurant owners would tell customers they were serving fish but provided them something else.

One person who worked for the restaurant said the eatery provided tuna, surmayi and barracuda fishes.

"We hadn't heard of the 'live fish' experience anywhere in Karachi," said one person. "It was our weekend and we decided to enjoy. Hence, we decided to come here with our children, in the cold temperature, to relish some fish."