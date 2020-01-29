Deleted 'Gully Boy' scene takes a jibe at classicism in a hilarious way

Gully Boy is one of the most lauded Bollywood movies of 2019 as fans were highly entertained by the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

Now the makers of the movie had a treat saved for fans which has left them in awe.

A video of deleted scene from the movie was shared on the YouTube channel of Excel Movies which unleashed a wave of elation.

The hilarious cut kicks off with Murad (Ranveer Singh) and Salmaan (Nakul Sahdev) walking into their college canteen. As they take their seats, two more affluent guys snatch their lunch to give them a filthy offer that was to give them a ride on a Bugatti.

The boys assume that as Murad and Salmaan are from a small town and could be a good source of scoring drugs from.

Murad takes hold of the situation and replies hilariously: “Even I haven’t tried any South Bombay boys before. So? Do you wanna strike a deal?”

The reply sends both of the boys panicking as they quickly leave the table.

The scene has now gone viral and has become quite a hoot.