Akshay Kumar trolls the paparazzi and the hilarious video is winning hearts online

Akshay Kumar is loved by the netizens for his humble nature and cheery personality.



He is often seen poking fun and being goofy around his co-stars and fans and it looks like the shutterbugs were the newest target of the superstar’s pranks.

In a recent video the Sooryanvanshi actor could be seen heading back home after the shooting. The actor was encompassed by people with cameras anticipating to snap their favorite celebrity.

In the video Akshay can be seen showing his poker face to the paps after which he started running away from them towards his car and they all followed after which suddenly stopped.

The 52-year-old actor later told the paparazzi to be careful while taking pictures.

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next film Sooryavanshi, which is reported to release on March 27, 2020. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh